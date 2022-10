New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has resolved its dispute with rival Sportradar over UK football betting data rights.

Sportradar had initiated legal proceedings against Genius Sports’ Betgenius subsidiary and the Football DataCo (FDC) in 2020, claiming that their exclusive arrangements for UK football betting data rights were in breach of UK and EU Competition Law.

In a statement Monday, Genius Sports confirmed that the litigation had now been resolved, enabling the FDC to continue to [...]