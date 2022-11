The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has issued a retail sports betting licence to restaurant and off-track betting venue Greenmount Station.

Located in Carroll County, Greenmount becomes Maryland’s eighth operational retail sportsbook with the launch of BetPARX Sportsbook.

The approval follows two days of controlled demonstrations undertaken by Greenmount and its operator partner Parx Interactive, during which guests participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured the facility complied with all required [...]