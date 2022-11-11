talkSPORT enters sports betting market with BetVictor

British radio broadcaster talkSPORT has launched its new sports betting brand in partnership with BetVictor.

talkSPORT BET combines BetVictor’s proprietary gaming technology with the broadcaster’s trusted editorial brand that reaches 2.9 million listeners a week.

The new online betting site offers in-play betting, enhanced accumulator bets, bet boosts, cashout and a bet builder product with progressive pricing, alongside a suite of safer gambling tools.

“talkSPORT is the world's biggest sports radio network with a loyal community of listeners. This partnership adds to talkSPORT's growing digital footprint and talkSPORT BET will access our digital audiences through creative online activations, such as odds integrations and betting widgets,” said Gareth Williams, betting and gaming director at talkSPORT.

“We're delighted to offer our audience a new sports betting brand as part of our wall-to-wall coverage of the World Cup.”

Brent Almeida, chief commercial officer at BetVictor Group, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the UK’s leading sports radio network and global audio rights holders of the Premier League. talkSPORT BET adds an entertaining, informed and responsible betting experience to the much-loved talkSPORT brand.

“Customers will be able to take advantage of a generous welcome bonus, along with some innovative promotions and exclusive offers, adding even more ways for them to enjoy their favourite sports.”

The sports betting offering will be complemented by a range of casino and live casino games from Playtech under a new agreement between the supplier and BetVictor, which covers all BetVictor brands, including BetVictor, Parimatch, Heart Bingo and talkSPORT BET.

“Playtech is a long-standing key player in the industry, and we are very pleased to be embarking upon this new partnership with the company,” said Turlough Lally, director of e-Gaming at BetVictor.

“Through the partnership, we will expand our Casino and Live content offering and product range to our dedicated players across the UK. In the future, we hope to further strengthen this new partnership, expanding into new markets together, and delivering more exciting and innovative content to our customers across the globe.”