Genius Sports agrees NFL video streams with Canadian sportsbooks

New York-listed sports data and technology provide Genius Sports has agreed new licensing agreements to distribute live video streams of NFL matches to three Canadian sportsbooks.

bet365, Bet99 and Rivalry have been granted rights to distribute low latency video feeds of all regular and post-season matches from the NFL to their customers in Canada through Genius Sports’ fully integrated Watch & Bet solution.

Each of the three licensees will combine low latency video feeds with the league’s official data and access to exclusive data-driven advertising inventory.

“We are delighted that the NFL has broadened its partnership with Genius Sports to become the exclusive provider of official data and live streaming content for sportsbooks across Canada,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “We connect the global sports ecosystem through cutting-edge data technology, and our official solutions will help bet365, Bet99 and Rivalry to thrive in the newly legalized Canadian market.”

The NFL appointed Genius Sports in April 2021 as its exclusive distributor of real-time official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and the league’s official sports betting data feed to media companies and sportsbooks in regulated international markets.

This partnership included the rights for Genius Sports to distribute low latency video feeds to sportsbooks in key international markets, which now includes Canada.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.21 per cent lower at $4.90 per share in New York Wednesday, and were 2.86 per cent lower at $4.76 in after hours trading.