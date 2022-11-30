Inspired goes live in Ontario with Kaizen Gaming’s Betano brand

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has launched its Virtual Sports products in Ontario with Kaizen Gaming’s Betano brand.

The launch in the Canadian province follows successful launches with Betano’s sister brand, Stoiximan, over the past year in Greece, with more territories to follow over the next 12 months.

Betano has gone live with a number of Inspired’s Virtual Sports products including Soccer, Horses, Greyhounds and Marbles, with a particular focus on popular North American Virtual Sports such as Basketball and the soon to be released Home Run Shoot Out Legends, a virtual Baseball home run hitting competition set for launch in 2023.

Inspired secured a licence from the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) allowing Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Cecil Fielder and other baseball legends to be featured in the game.

“As our partnership continues to flourish, we hope to match Betano’s success in Ontario with Stoiximan’s success in Greece,” said Steve Rogers, chief commercial officer of Virtual Sports at Inspired. “Betano is now our second partner to operate in Ontario and the initial performance looks very encouraging.

“As part of our plans for expansion in new territories, we will be focussing on elevating our most popular global sport, Soccer, as well as some of our core North American sports, including Basketball, US Football and Baseball.”

Kaizen Gaming gaming product manager Vangelis Kalloudis commented: “Working with Inspired over the last year has proven to be a great success. We have launched a fantastic portfolio of products across multiple territories and the initial performance of our most recent release in Ontario is very encouraging.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work with Inspired to offer exciting and unique entertainment opportunities to players across multiple territories.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 2.24 per cent higher at $11.85 per share in New York Tuesday.