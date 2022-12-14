This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Altenar signs up L&L Europe as latest sportsbook partner

14th December 2022 9:31 am GMT
Greentube

Malta-headquartered sportsbook supplier Altenar has expanded its presence in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with online casino operator L&L Europe.

L&L Europe operates a number of brands in the UK, including allbritishcasino.com, casinocasino.com and hypercasino.com, and will now launch a new sports betting offering via Altenar’s solution.

This includes Altenar’s pre-match and live betting offerings, full promotional suite and customer support across risk management, limits and 24/7 communication.

“We are thrilled to have Altenar’s market-leading sportsbook in our corner,” said L&L Europe CEO Chris Dalli. “It is clearly an established product that offers a fantastic combination of events that any punter would want to come across, as well as having a proven track record of continuous improvement across its offering.

“Altenar has provided us with a quick, high-quality launch and we look forward to seeing plenty of success together.”

Commenting on the deal, an Altenar spokesperson said: “Our sportsbook is one of the best on the market and we are delighted to bring it to our new partner, L&L Europe Limited.

“Our comprehensive offering is sure to provide a sports betting experience that resonates with many of L&L Europe’s players, and we are honoured to include it as part of an already impressive host of verticals.”

Related Tags
Altenar Casino iGaming L&L Europe Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Altenar set to expand Isle of Man presence

Altenar looks to accelerate growth with new head of sales

Altenar rolls out sportsbook platform in Peru with Apuesta Total

Altenar expands in Spain with Casino Gran Madrid

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021: Latin America’s winners announced

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Lottoland launches Altenar-powered UK online sportsbook

Global Gaming launches sports betting on Ninja Casino

Lottoland launches Altenar-powered sportsbook

Finnplay secures approval to launch platform in Denmark

Finnplay granted Malta sports betting licence

Genii signs casino content supply deal with EveryMatrix

Genii signs latest content supply deal with OMEGA Gaming

Genii to provide portfolio of casino games to Starfish Media

Astropay
Amusnet
SportingTech
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
Clarion
Evolution
Digitain