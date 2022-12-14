Altenar signs up L&L Europe as latest sportsbook partner

Malta-headquartered sportsbook supplier Altenar has expanded its presence in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with online casino operator L&L Europe.

L&L Europe operates a number of brands in the UK, including allbritishcasino.com, casinocasino.com and hypercasino.com, and will now launch a new sports betting offering via Altenar’s solution.

This includes Altenar’s pre-match and live betting offerings, full promotional suite and customer support across risk management, limits and 24/7 communication.

“We are thrilled to have Altenar’s market-leading sportsbook in our corner,” said L&L Europe CEO Chris Dalli. “It is clearly an established product that offers a fantastic combination of events that any punter would want to come across, as well as having a proven track record of continuous improvement across its offering.

“Altenar has provided us with a quick, high-quality launch and we look forward to seeing plenty of success together.”

Commenting on the deal, an Altenar spokesperson said: “Our sportsbook is one of the best on the market and we are delighted to bring it to our new partner, L&L Europe Limited.

“Our comprehensive offering is sure to provide a sports betting experience that resonates with many of L&L Europe’s players, and we are honoured to include it as part of an already impressive host of verticals.”