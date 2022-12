Kambi Group is strengthening its presence in Brazil after securing a deal to provide an online sportsbook to leading daily fantasy sports operator Rei do Pitaco.

Rei do Pitaco will leverage Kambi technology to offer online sports betting to its growing customer database, which has amassed more than 3.4m mobile app downloads since launching in 2019.

The operator recently secured venture capital investment to further its growth and power its move into sports betting, and also received [...]