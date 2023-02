International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its presence in Mississippi after deploying its sports betting technology at Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel in Biloxi.

Treasure Bay converted its former William Hill-powered retail sportsbook platform to the IGT PlaySports solution, which includes on-premise mobile technology and trading advisory services.

“Converting to IGT's high-performing PlaySports technology allows Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel to enhance our current sportsbook offering and engage players with new avenues for betting,” said Jeff Prusinowski, [...]