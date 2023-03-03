IGT expands sports betting presence in Ohio with BetSkybox deal

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its retail sports betting footprint in Ohio through an agreement with BetSkybox.

The deal will see IGT deploy its PlaySports QuickBet kiosks at licensed restaurants and bars across the state.

“BetSkybox is thrilled to deliver IGT's award-winning sports betting technology to our licensed partners and offer the convenience of PlaySports' self-service betting solutions to the many sports fans throughout Ohio,” said Skybox Sports Network and BetSkybox president Ron Frederickson. “IGT's high-performing betting solutions will add another layer of excitement as patrons gather at these social establishments to watch their favorite sports and teams.”

IGT president of sports betting, Joe Asher, commented: “Expanding IGT PlaySports' footprint in Ohio through our partnership with BetSkybox increases the opportunity for sports fans throughout the state to enjoy premium betting experiences while they are watching games at restaurants and bars.

“Ohio's high-profile professional and collegiate sports teams have loyal and engaged fan bases. The simplicity and intuitive nature of IGT's PlaySports kiosks will make it easy for any fan to responsibly place bets on their favorite sports teams.”

IGT has also deployed its retail sportsbook kiosks in Ohio in partnership with UBetOhio.

Ohio’s newly regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $1.11bn in its first month of legalized wagering in January.

The vast majority of wagers were placed online, with 16 operators collecting $1.09bn in January sports wagers, while the state’s 14 retail sportsbooks took in just under $23.0m.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.45 per cent higher at $27.24 per share in New York Thursday.