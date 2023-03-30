This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Altenar signs BetMarket sportsbook deal in Bulgaria

30th March 2023 7:05 am GMT
Malta-headquartered gaming technology supplier Altenar has expanded its presence in Bulgaria after agreeing a new sportsbook deal with BetMarket.

The agreement will see Altenar continue its growth in the region, with BetMarket already live with Altenar products including player props markets and Virtual Sports.

"We are delighted to have expanded our presence in Bulgaria as it is an exciting and vast market for us,” said Altenar account manager Aggelos Stravelas. "The Balkan region is full of fantastic operators and to launch with BetMarket allows us to understand this market further than we already do.

"It is without question one of Bulgaria’s leading operators and we have the potential to grow alongside it, integrating many of our award-winning products onto its platform over time."

Hristo Markov, product manager at BetMarket, added: "Partnering with a truly established sportsbook and casino offering such as Altenar’s is a massive step forward for us. This will propel us to new heights and we are sure our players are thrilled to be able to access Altenar’s products."

