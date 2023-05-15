Betr becomes seventh sportsbook to go online in Massachusetts

Sports betting operator Betr has launched its online sportsbook in its second US state after going live in Massachusetts.

Betr is the 7th operator to go online in the state after temporary licences were issued to nine companies ahead of the opening of the market on 10 March, with Fanatics and Bally Bet yet to launch.

As part of the Massachusetts launch, Betr is also soft launching its new Scripts product, which combines the instant gratification of a microbet with the long odds of a parlay.

“We are thrilled to launch Betr Betting in Massachusetts, home of some of the world's greatest sports franchises and fans,” said Betr founder and CEO Joey Levy. “We will be just the 7th operator to enter the state, only trailing FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, WynnBet, and Barstool to market.

“Not bad for a company that launched less than a year ago with vastly fewer resources than pretty much all industry incumbents. We would like to thank the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for their partnership and we are excited to introduce Betr to the Commonwealth's top notch sports ecosystem.”

Betr went live in Ohio at the start of 2023, and has also secured market access in Indiana through a deal with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Last week, Betr announced the acquisition of the Chameleon betting platform from FansUnite, allowing the operator to vertically integrate additional gaming verticals into its direct-to consumer platform, including PAM, a sports betting engine, and online casino technology.

This includes the ability to launch a fully integrated sportsbook, while saving on long-term product costs, with Betr planning to launch the first version of the new Betr product next year.

Massachusetts’ six online operators posted sports handle of $568.1 million in March, with DraftKings the early market leader with $257.6 million, followed by FanDuel with $181.1 million.