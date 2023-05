FansUnite has sold the source code to its Chameleon iGaming platform to US betting operator Betr.

Betr will pay an initial consideration of US$3.72 million to FansUnite, comprised of $2.23 million in cash and $1.49 million in equity.

The same amount will be payable in the twelve months following completion of the transaction, subject to the business achieving certain performance milestones.

“We are thrilled to acquire the Chameleon platform from FansUnite and to also welcome the engineering team [...]