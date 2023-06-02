This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fanatics launches mobile sportsbook in Maryland

2nd June 2023 8:50 am GMT
Fanatics Betting and Gaming has become the tenth mobile sportsbook operator to go live in the US state of Maryland.

The licence approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) follows a successful controlled demonstration of its mobile sports wagering platform earlier this week.

This saw customers participate in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that Fanatics complied with all required procedures, and that its systems functioned properly.

Fanatics is the tenth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland, alongside Barstool, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet and SuperBook.

The operator opened its flagship retail location at FedExField in Maryland earlier this year in January, and has also been approved for mobile sports betting licences in Massachusetts and Ohio.

In April, Maryland’s sportsbooks combined for more than $328.4 million in handle and contributed nearly $3.9 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education.

Last month Fanatics entered into a binding agreement to acquire PointsBet’s US business for $150 million.

Massachusetts sports betting licenses attract 15 applications

