10bet continues expansion with Mexico entry

Online betting and gaming operator 10bet continues to expand its operations into new markets after launching in Mexico.

10bet is now live in the regulated market after receiving licence approval from the country’s gambling regulator, Dirección General de Juegos y Sorteos.

“We are thrilled to bring the 10bet experience to the Mexican market,” said 10bet global chief revenue officer Arthur Perry. “Mexico is a country with a deep passion for sports and online entertainment, and we are excited to offer Mexican players a thrilling and safe platform where they can indulge in their favorite games and sports betting activities.”

10bet recently partnered with Playtech to re-launch its online sportsbook in the United Kingdom and Sweden, and also became the official betting partner of the South African men’s national football team.