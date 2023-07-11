This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

10bet continues expansion with Mexico entry

11th July 2023 9:13 am GMT
Playtech

Online betting and gaming operator 10bet continues to expand its operations into new markets after launching in Mexico.

10bet is now live in the regulated market after receiving licence approval from the country’s gambling regulator, Dirección General de Juegos y Sorteos.

“We are thrilled to bring the 10bet experience to the Mexican market,” said 10bet global chief revenue officer Arthur Perry. “Mexico is a country with a deep passion for sports and online entertainment, and we are excited to offer Mexican players a thrilling and safe platform where they can indulge in their favorite games and sports betting activities.”

10bet recently partnered with Playtech to re-launch its online sportsbook in the United Kingdom and Sweden, and also became the official betting partner of the South African men’s national football team.

Related Tags
10bet Casino iGaming Latin America Mexico Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

10bet named official betting partner of South Africa’s men’s national team

Playtech signs UK and Sweden sportsbook deal with 10bet

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

William Hill to pay record £19.2m penalty in Great Britain

10bet agrees six-figure settlement with Gambling Commission

10bet continues African expansion with South Africa launch

The scramble for Africa: exclusive interview with 10Bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry

10bet becomes official partner of Italian football giants Juventus

10bet signs up Didier Drogba as global brand ambassador

Lotteriinspektionen approves 26 more licensees to launch in Sweden

10Bet unveiled as West Bromwich Albion betting partner

10bet signs as principal sponsor of Blackburn Rovers

10Bet signs exclusive betting deal with Germany’s VfL Wolfsburg

Betradar provides live sports streaming service to 10Bet

Inspired lauds recent deployments in Italy and UK

coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok