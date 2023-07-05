10bet named official betting partner of South African Football Association

Online betting and gaming operator 10bet has been unveiled as an official betting partner of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The four-year deal will see 10bet South Africa become an official partner of the senior men’s national team.

“We are delighted to partner with 10bet South Africa,” said SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao. “This is the beginning of a relationship between two ambitious and forward-thinking brands. We hope this partnership will help us bring fans the best possible product and experience and continue growing South African football.”

10bet South Africa chief revenue officer Michelle Henriques Colborne added: “This is an exciting partnership based on pride, passion, and love of the beautiful game.

“Bafana Bafana, an iconic brand that’s at the heart of millions of South Africans and one that has played a pivotal role in bringing people together, generating excitement, and positively impacting communities is a perfect fit for our growing brand locally.”

10bet launched in South Africa in November 2022, having first entered the African continent at the end of 2021.