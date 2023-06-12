Playtech signs UK and Sweden sportsbook deal with 10bet

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech is expanding its presence in the UK and Sweden through a new agreement with betting operator 10bet.

10bet has selected Playtech as the sole sportsbook provider for its business in the United Kingdom, where it has been in operation for more than twenty years.

Playtech is also set to enter the Swedish sports betting market with 10bet after recently being granted B2B licences for its Player Management System/IMS, Playtech Open Platform, and all product verticals.

“We are delighted to be entering into a partnership with 10bet and increasing our presence across the UK and Sweden,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “This partnership is a huge moment for our sportsbook offering, and we are very excited to see what both of these key markets, Sweden and the UK, bring to Playtech and 10bet.

“This is only the beginning of our relationship, and the opportunities are endless.”

10bet spokesperson Yuval Klein said: “Teaming up with Playtech in the UK is truly remarkable. This partnership delivers top-tier experiences, advanced player protection tools, and sparks UK sports betting. It's a win-win situation, fostering growth for both 10bet and Playtech, while providing our fans with an exceptional sports betting experience. We’re wholeheartedly dedicated to this collab and eagerly anticipate what the future has in store.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.58 per cent higher at 608.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.