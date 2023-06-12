This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Playtech signs UK and Sweden sportsbook deal with 10bet

12th June 2023 11:03 am GMT
Playtech
Pragmatic Solutions

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech is expanding its presence in the UK and Sweden through a new agreement with betting operator 10bet.

10bet has selected Playtech as the sole sportsbook provider for its business in the United Kingdom, where it has been in operation for more than twenty years.

Playtech is also set to enter the Swedish sports betting market with 10bet after recently being granted B2B licences for its Player Management System/IMS, Playtech Open Platform, and all product verticals.

“We are delighted to be entering into a partnership with 10bet and increasing our presence across the UK and Sweden,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “This partnership is a huge moment for our sportsbook offering, and we are very excited to see what both of these key markets, Sweden and the UK, bring to Playtech and 10bet.

“This is only the beginning of our relationship, and the opportunities are endless.”

10bet spokesperson Yuval Klein said: “Teaming up with Playtech in the UK is truly remarkable. This partnership delivers top-tier experiences, advanced player protection tools, and sparks UK sports betting. It's a win-win situation, fostering growth for both 10bet and Playtech, while providing our fans with an exceptional sports betting experience. We’re wholeheartedly dedicated to this collab and eagerly anticipate what the future has in store.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.58 per cent higher at 608.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.

Related Tags
10bet iGaming Playtech Sports Betting Sweden United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

William Hill to pay record £19.2m penalty in Great Britain

10bet agrees six-figure settlement with Gambling Commission

10bet continues African expansion with South Africa launch

The scramble for Africa: exclusive interview with 10Bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry

10bet becomes official partner of Italian football giants Juventus

10bet signs up Didier Drogba as global brand ambassador

Lotteriinspektionen approves 26 more licensees to launch in Sweden

10Bet unveiled as West Bromwich Albion betting partner

10bet signs as principal sponsor of Blackburn Rovers

10Bet signs exclusive betting deal with Germany’s VfL Wolfsburg

Betradar provides live sports streaming service to 10Bet

Inspired lauds recent deployments in Italy and UK

10Bet highlights in-play capabilities with new UK ad campaign

10Bet signs up to OddsChecker UK odds comparison service

Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Pragmatic Play
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution