Sportradar agrees expanded sports data deal with Caesars Sportsbook

Sportradar has extended its long-standing sports data partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The agreement sees Sportradar continue as Caesars Sportsbook’s official supplier of sports betting data from the NBA, MLB, and NHL, including pre-match data, content solutions, live match trackers and live data.

As part of the expanded partnership, Sportradar will also provide Caesars with access to certain NBA optical tracking data for the first time, which is provided exclusively by Sportradar through its partnership with the NBA.

This enables Caesars to enhance its in-play betting opportunities through new props and expanded same-game parlays.

“As in-play betting increases in prominence in the US, the fast, accurate and reliable data that Sportradar curates will play a critical role in contributing to Caesars’ efforts to maximize revenue opportunities,” said Sportradar chief commercial officer Ed Blonk. “We look forward to working closely with Caesars to help them deliver engaging experiences for customers while we monetize our league partnerships.”

Caesars Digital chief operating officer and head of sports Kenneth Fuchs added: “We’re always looking at ways to bring a best-in-class experience to our customers. Our partnership with Sportradar will provide us new and valuable data to further expand our unique offerings.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 0.79 per cent lower at $13.90 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 3.00 per cent higher at $52.25 per share.