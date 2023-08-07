BetMGM set to enter Kentucky sports betting market

BetMGM has agreed a deal to enter Kentucky’s sports betting market through a partnership with Revolutionary Racing Kentucky (RRKY).

The agreement enables BetMGM to roll out mobile and retail sportsbook offerings in the Commonwealth, which will mark its 27th market launch in the United States when Kentucky's regulated market opens next month, pending licensure.

“Kentucky has a rich history in sports and a passionate fan base,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Revolutionary Racing is an ideal partner, enabling us to deliver an entertaining and responsible gaming experience, while investing in the state through job creation and tax revenue.”

Plans are already underway to open the 5,200 square-foot BetMGM Sportsbook this fall at Sandy's Racing & Gaming, a $75 million gaming and entertainment facility in Ashland established by RRKY and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

Construction of Kentucky's first quarter horse racetrack and equestrian center will follow on 182 acres adjacent to Sandy's, with the first races launching in 2025.

“We promised to bring a world-class facility to Ashland and wanted a world-class partner for online sports wagering across the Commonwealth and at our sportsbook lounge,” said Revolutionary Racing CEO Prentice Salter. “We've got that with BetMGM.”

Kentucky’s regulated sports betting market will launch in early September after Governor Andy Beshear approved emergency administrative regulations last month.