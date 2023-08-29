This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NASCAR agrees sports betting and data partnership with nVenue

29th August 2023 1:10 pm GMT
NASCAR has entered into a multi-year partnership with nVenue to develop in-race micro-betting markets and predictive content for race fans.

As an official micro-betting data and technology provider, Texas-based nVenue will collaborate with NASCAR to design and develop in-race odds for delivery to NASCAR fans via sportsbooks and operators.

Unlike traditional betting markets focused on the end-of-race outcome, in-race markets will include unique betting windows such as stage results, qualifying, and pit-road betting opportunities.

nVenue will leverage official live racetrack data, along with historical race data points to generate predictions and odds for each race and driver.

“This collaboration epitomizes a shared vision to entertain fans and enhance the race viewing experience,” said NASCAR managing director of sports betting Joe Solosky. “We are thrilled to pair our racing product with expert technology like nVenue’s to bring micro-betting to NASCAR fans going forward.”

nVenue CEO and co-founder Kelly Pracht commented: “nVenue is thrilled to partner with the NASCAR team to build the future of in-race betting and live engagements to delight fans for years to come. It is a terrific match: nVenue brings the real-time predictive sports platform designed for micro-bets and media, and NASCAR brings the mind-share and reach of a league ready to innovate leveled-up fan experiences.

“We predict this industry-first collaboration will be significantly beneficial not only for sportsbooks and media, but also for NASCAR’s base of knowledgeable, and new fans.”

