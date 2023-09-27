Genius Sports enhances NFL partnership with BetVision launch

Genius Sports has launched a new immersive sports betting experience that allows sports bettors to place bets from within the live video player in the sportsbook app.

BetVision brings live streams together with integrated bet slips, statistical insights, and real-time augmentations within a single interactive player, and is now available for live NFL games in the United States.

Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics and BetRivers have become the first sportsbooks to launch BetVision for the 2023 NFL season.

Each operator will stream nationally distributed and local, regionalized live NFL games each week, with additional features and functionality set to be added over the course of the season.

“We’re very pleased to be Genius’ first BetVision content partner as they continue to be on the cutting edge of sports betting experiences,” said NFL vice president of business development & strategic investments Brent Lawton. “BetVision allows us to create a differentiated way for fans to engage with NFL content.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “BetVision is leading a new era of immersive sports experiences. The launch brings together our capabilities across data tracking, video streaming, live data and sports wagering to create a game-changing product for sportsbooks.

“Sports fans and bettors alike increasingly demand personalized interaction, greater customization and deeper insights combined with an ability to strike a bet seamlessly. BetVision alone offers precisely that, while giving sportsbooks a new way to drive engagement and accelerate the growth of in-game betting.”

Genius Sports is the exclusive distributor of NFL official league data and live game video streams to sportsbooks.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.32 per cent higher at $5.36 per share in New York Tuesday.