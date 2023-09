The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is set to unveil its eleventh retail sportsbook facility at the City of Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Arena.

A new 2,500 square-foot sportsbook space will be constructed in the coming months on the ground floor of the 10,000-seat multi-purpose arena, which is home of the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport Islanders, owned by the NHL’s New York Islanders team.

“The City of Bridgeport has been a focus for the Connecticut Lottery since Day 1, and [...]