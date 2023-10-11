This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

Genius and Sportradar face patent infringement suits

11th October 2023 7:15 am GMT
Playtech

Sports betting solutions providers Genuis Sports and Sportradar have been accused of patent infringement in the United States.

Two lawsuits were unveiled on the opening day of the G2E expo in Las Vegas by a local company called SportsCastr Inc., which owns patents related to interactive streaming technology.

“The confluence of media and sports betting is essential to the future of the fan-viewing experience,” said Kevin April, CEO of SportsCastr, which trades as Panda Interactive. “Panda developed its pioneering technology long before online sports betting was even legal in the US. 

“Sportradar and Genius Sports are infringing on our patents and capitalizing on our groundbreaking work.”

SportsCastr was founded in 2016 and holds three US patents issued between June 2022 and September 2023 (US-11356742-B2 / US-20230126229-A1 / US-11770591-B2).

Sportradar and Genius Sports have not commented on the suits.

Shares in Genius Sports Inc. (NYSE:GENI) gained 3.85 per cent to close at $5.40 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Sportradar AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 1.88 per cent higher at $9.75 per share.

Related Tags
Genius Sports Sportradar Sports Betting Sportscastr United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Genius Sports enhances NFL partnership with BetVision launch

Genius Sport granted provisional approval in Nebraska

Genius Sports raises guidance as Q2 revenue grows to $86.8 million

Genius Sports signs five-year extension to exclusive NFL partnership

Genius Sports extends data partnership with Football DataCo

Greece updates iGaming blacklist with 816 new additions

German Football Association expands Genius Sports integrity deal

Genius Sports shares soar on better than expected Q1 results

OpenBet seals landmark sportsbook deal in Greece with OPAP

Genius Sports losses continue as US drives revenue growth

Genius Sports expands board of directors with new appointments

Digitain appoints Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer

PGA Tour bolsters sports betting integrity program

Genius Sports and SoftConstruct settle sports data legal dispute

Caesars first to benefit from Genius Sports’ expanded NFL partnership

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat