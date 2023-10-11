Genius and Sportradar face patent infringement suits

Sports betting solutions providers Genuis Sports and Sportradar have been accused of patent infringement in the United States.

Two lawsuits were unveiled on the opening day of the G2E expo in Las Vegas by a local company called SportsCastr Inc., which owns patents related to interactive streaming technology.

“The confluence of media and sports betting is essential to the future of the fan-viewing experience,” said Kevin April, CEO of SportsCastr, which trades as Panda Interactive. “Panda developed its pioneering technology long before online sports betting was even legal in the US.

“Sportradar and Genius Sports are infringing on our patents and capitalizing on our groundbreaking work.”

SportsCastr was founded in 2016 and holds three US patents issued between June 2022 and September 2023 (US-11356742-B2 / US-20230126229-A1 / US-11770591-B2).

Sportradar and Genius Sports have not commented on the suits.

Shares in Genius Sports Inc. (NYSE:GENI) gained 3.85 per cent to close at $5.40 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Sportradar AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 1.88 per cent higher at $9.75 per share.