Betsafe prepares for Kenya launch with new sponsorship deals

Betsson's Betsafe brand is launching in Kenya, supported by new sponsorship deals with two Kenyan Premier League clubs.

Bet High Kenya, which operates the Betsafe brand locally, has partnered Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, replacing SportPesa as their sponsor.

“We will be launching in the Kenyan market very soon and our top priority is to support Kenyan football,” said Tom Bwana, public relations and partner manager at Bet High. “Being a responsible gaming provider since the very beginning we aim to bring more engagement and excitement together with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in the near future.”

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said: “We are very proud to announce this new major deal with the Betsafe brand, especially to our fans.

“For us, this sponsorship means everything, as it gives us a sense of security and peace to be able to focus even more on becoming the best team in the country. With Betsafe, we have a reliable partner with a strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football.”