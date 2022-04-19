Light & Wonder extends Entain retail partnership to 2030

Casino games supplier Light & Wonder has secured a long-term extension to its retail server-based gaming partnership with Entain.

The new agreement will see Light & Wonder continue to supply over 10,000 terminals to Entain’s Coral and Ladbrokes-branded licensed betting offices (LBO) in the UK and Ireland through to 2030.

L&W will also supply a range of games from its global portfolio, including titles such as Lord of The Rings and 777 High & Mighty.

In addition, Light & Wonder’s content aggregation platform will provide Entain with access to an extensive library of over 3,000 titles from leading studios, complemented by player engagement features and responsible gaming tools.

“Our stores provide an engaging and differentiated experience for our customers,” said Entain retail managing director of UK & Ireland Andy Hicks. “Light & Wonder enhances that with the industry’s best gaming machines backed up by a great range of leading games, service infrastructure and support.”

Simon Johnson, senior vice president and managing director, EMEA at Light & Wonder, commented: “We are delighted that Entain has chosen to continue our partnership through to 2030. “Our teams have more than 20 years of history together and we’re excited about supporting Entain through their next phase of growth and innovation. The future is exciting for both Entain and L&W.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.68 per cent higher at 1,562.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS), soon to be renamed Light & Wonder (LNW), closing 1.53 per cent lower at $58.68 per share in New York Monday.