This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

Light & Wonder extends Entain retail partnership to 2030

19th April 2022 9:21 am GMT
Greentube

Casino games supplier Light & Wonder has secured a long-term extension to its retail server-based gaming partnership with Entain.

The new agreement will see Light & Wonder continue to supply over 10,000 terminals to Entain’s Coral and Ladbrokes-branded licensed betting offices (LBO) in the UK and Ireland through to 2030.

L&W will also supply a range of games from its global portfolio, including titles such as Lord of The Rings and 777 High & Mighty.

In addition, Light & Wonder’s content aggregation platform will provide Entain with access to an extensive library of over 3,000 titles from leading studios, complemented by player engagement features and responsible gaming tools.

“Our stores provide an engaging and differentiated experience for our customers,” said Entain retail managing director of UK & Ireland Andy Hicks. “Light & Wonder enhances that with the industry’s best gaming machines backed up by a great range of leading games, service infrastructure and support.”

Simon Johnson, senior vice president and managing director, EMEA at Light & Wonder, commented: “We are delighted that Entain has chosen to continue our partnership through to 2030. “Our teams have more than 20 years of history together and we’re excited about supporting Entain through their next phase of growth and innovation. The future is exciting for both Entain and L&W.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.68 per cent higher at 1,562.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS), soon to be renamed Light & Wonder (LNW), closing 1.53 per cent lower at $58.68 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Coral Entain Ladbrokes Light & Wonder Scientific Games United Kingdom VGTs
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

White Hat Studios armed with Blueprint for US

Scientific Games completes sale of lottery business for $5.8bn

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

Gaming Realms goes live with Loto-Québec

Light & Wonder receives iGaming supplier license in Ontario  

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

Wazdan set for Michigan launch with latest license approval

Scientific Games congratulates Light & Wonder on rebranding

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

Scientific Games returns to profit as 2021 revenue grows to $2.15bn

Scientific Games completes split with gaming division rebranded as Light & Wonder

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playtech and more

Relax Gaming kicks off 2022 with Plunderland slot launch

Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar