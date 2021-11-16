888 launches ‘SheLEADS’ programme to inspire next generation of female leaders

London-listed online betting and gaming operator 888 has launched SheLEADS, an innovative employee programme that aims to accelerate the development of women across 888’s international offices.

The programme will see 31 colleagues selected as ‘SheLEADERS’, who will meet for weekly development sessions led by external experts aimed at enhancing their skillsets.

This will include sessions aimed at amplifying skills in storytelling, personal branding, and effective communication, which will then be applied day-to-day and used to help inspire the next generation of female leaders at 888.

At the end of January, the SheLEADERS will take part in the programme’s final event, ‘SheLEADS On Stage’, where participants will discuss their own personal and professional journeys to further inspire women across the Group.

The launch of the programme aligns with 888’s focus on providing a “GR8 workplace” which encourages fairness, embraces diversity, and invests in talent. As part of this focus, the Group is committed to increasing the number of women in professional and managerial roles at 888 by at least 10 per cent by 2023.

“We believe 888 is made stronger through the diverse experiences, perspectives and abilities that each employee brings to the Group,” said 888 CEO Itai Pazner.

“The launch of SheLEADS perfectly aligns with our commitment to nurture and develop outstanding talent who I believe will help inspire the next generation of rising leaders both at 888 and across the industry.”