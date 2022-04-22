888 powers Caesars’ WSOP online launch in Michigan

Online betting and gaming operator 888 has taken Caesars’ World Series of Poker (WSOP) brand online in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market.

Powered by 888’s proprietary technology, WSOP’s launch in Michigan extends the brand's presence in the United States to four states, alongside Pennsylvania, Nevada and New Jersey.

“We are delighted to support WSOP with its eagerly anticipated launch in Michigan, bringing the world’s most renowned poker brand to players in the Great Lake State,” said 888 US business development director John Atkinson.

“This is not only another important milestone for WSOP but a key moment for 888, providing an opportunity to introduce our newest poker platform to more players across North America while strengthening our relationship with our long-term partner Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

“We look forward to working with our partners and regulators in extending the 888-powered interstate poker network to additional states over the coming months.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.53 per cent higher at 197.34 pence per share in London Friday morning.