Gaming Intelligence
888poker recovers record refunds from AI-aided bot accounts for players

31st May 2022 6:57 am GMT

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings is using artificial intelligence (AI) to recover funds from bot accounts, with its 888poker brand on track to return almost $300,000 of refunds to its players this year.

888poker has made progress in tackling the issue of bots, which use software programming to create unfair advantages over real-life players. During the first few months of 2022, 888poker has already refunded $80,858 to 1,390 players, taking the total amount refunded to players since last year to almost $300,000.

This progress has been driven by 888poker’s investment in improving its detection capabilities since the implementation of the new technology, as part of its broader efforts to ensure a safe, fair and enjoyable poker experience for all of its players.

Over the course of 2021, 888poker increased the headcount of its team focused on fair gaming, further developed its tech monitoring software, and hired a number of leading data scientists and professional poker players to work alongside the team to detect bots and Real Time Advisors (RTA).

“Our continued progress in tackling bots is crucial in ensuring that 888poker continues to provide an enjoyable, safe, and level playing field for all of our players,” said 888poker poker offering group manager Matan Krakow. “This has been driven not only by our increased investment in our detection capabilities but also through the continued support and cooperation of our players, who have an important role to play in helping provide us with vital information about players they think are using AI and RTA. 

“We will continue to do all in our power to ensure we keep poker fun and fair, as part of our Made to Play strategy, and listening to our players will be a key factor to progress on this front.” 

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading marginally lower by 0.10 per cent at 209.80 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
888 Holdings 888poker Artificial Intelligence iGaming Poker Responsible Gambling
