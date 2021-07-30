Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Austrian tennis

Sportradar Integrity Services has secured a two-year agreement with the Austrian Tennis Association to monitor the Energie Burgenland ÖTV State Championships.

Sportradar Integrity Services will provide bet monitoring and reporting to the association through its universal fraud detection system (UFDS), covering all singles and doubles matches, including mixed doubles.

The Austrian Tennis Association joins the Austrian Football Federation in utilising the UFDS solution which launched in February, alongside the likes of the NHL, Badminton Europe, and Estonian sporting competitions.

"We are delighted to welcome on board the Austrian Tennis Association as our newest tennis partner," said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich. "At Sportradar, we are committed to helping our sporting partners detect and prevent manipulation, and to identify and mitigate all forms of integrity risk.

"Our dedicated team of integrity analysts who specialise in tennis will help to ensure that the ÖTV State Championships are put in the best place to succeed, and we look forward to a fair and exciting on-court experience the fans can enjoy.”

Austrian Tennis Association managing director Thomas Schweda added: "We recognize that match-fixing and other associated integrity issues pose a significant threat to fair sporting competition. This agreement for Sportradar Integrity Services to monitor the ÖTV State Championships through their UFDS solution will give us valuable integrity protection, as their team will be able to alert us to any potential irregularities they may encounter."