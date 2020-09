Australian and US sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings is looking to raise approximately AUD$303m through a new capital raising to support its long-term strategy.

The capital raising comprises a fully underwritten accelerated pro rate renounceable entitlement offer with retail rights trading to raise $153.2m at $6.50 per share, as well as an institutional placement to raise $150m.

PointsBet will utilise the funds raised to support its US marketing costs, predominantly related to client acquisition and retention, technology [...]