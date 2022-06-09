Huddle Tech secures investment from Las Vegas Sands

Huddle Tech, a supplier of automated solutions for trading, odds and risk management for iGaming operations, has secured a strategic investment from Las Vegas Sands.

The investment follows the merger of Huddle Gaming and DeckPrism Sports to form Huddle Tech and enables the company to expand its offering into a full suite of products that aim to help iGaming operators move into the future of odds-making and managed trading services.

“Our long-term vision remains the same - we believe that there is no technology out there that will be better constructed to meet the needs of the modern operator,” said Francesco Borgosano, CEO at Huddle Tech.

“By combining our expertise with the IP and know-how of DeckPrism Sports, we have both solidified our existing products as well as dramatically accelerated our product development along that path.”

DeckPrism Sports co-founder Ed Miller, who now serves as VP of Innovation at Huddle Tech, added: ““This move enables us to see through our vision to change the way the global sports betting industry does its odds-making and managed trading. The merger between Huddle and DeckPrism Sports gives us all the capabilities to become the new worldwide gold standard in the space.”

The investment by Las Vegas Sands follows the company’s recent investment in US Integrity, a data analytics company that monitors match-fixing and other unethical or illegal sports betting-related activity.