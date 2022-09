Nasdaq-listed Lottery.com has lost three board members in a dispute over future funding, with company secretary and chief legal and operating officer Kathryn Lever also tendering her resignation.

The exodus is in response to a proposed $52.5m investment in the company by Woodford Eurasia Assets, which the former directors say was agreed without adequate consideration by the board.

Lottery.com agreed a term sheet with Woodford Eurasia Assets on September 6 that provides for a $2.5m convertible loan [...]