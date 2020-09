Shares in London-listed bookmaker William Hill were surging upwards Friday after the company confirmed that it has received separate cash proposals from Apollo Management International and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the company.

The company’s shares climbed over 37 per cent after it confirmed the long running rumours, although it warned there can be no certainty that any offer for William Hill will be made, or the terms of any such offer.

Discussions with both parties are ongoing [...]