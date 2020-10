Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Acroud (formerly Net Gaming Europe) has entered into an agreement to acquire an undisclosed sports betting affiliate for €1.2m, while also confirming receipt of three new licences in the United States.

Acroud has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire what it describes as a fast-growing lead generation company within sports betting, targeting the Latin America, Africa and Asia markets. The company will pay an initial €1.2m for the business, the majority [...]