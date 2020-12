Sports data provider Stats Perform is looking to create new opportunities to reach sports fans through the launch of automated video highlights and real-time alerts.

Stats Perform has acquired patented technology from Palo Alto-based Thuuz Sports, including the SmartReels and SmartRatings products, which will be integrated with Stats Perform's platform to generate new opportunities for media, technology and betting customers.

SmartReels is an automated video highlight reel generation platform through which highlight reels can be exported to [...]