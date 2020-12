Payment processor Paysafe Group Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II.

The transaction will see the newly combined company operate as Paysafe and trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol PSFE.

Paysafe’s payment platform currently processes nearly $100bn of payment volume, with more than 75 per cent of revenue derived from online and integrated services. With a [...]