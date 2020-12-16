This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Penn National re-enters Maryland with Hollywood Casino Perryville acquisition

16th December 2020 8:51 am GMT
Penn National Gaming
Playtech

Penn National Gaming has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville.

Penn National will acquire the casino operations from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) for $31.1m in cash, and will simultaneously enter into a lease agreement with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the casino at an annual rent of approximately $7.77m.

“Penn National is excited to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010, which will allow us to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and add a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our leading nationwide footprint,” said Penn National president and CEO Jay Snowden.

“In addition, with the recent approval of sports betting through the overwhelming passage of Question 2 on Election Day, Maryland is expected to soon become a significant retail and mobile sports betting market. As such, this acquisition provides another opportunity to expand our unique omni-channel platform with a Barstool-branded retail sportsbook and mobile app.”

The deal is expected to close in mid-2021, subject to the approval of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission and other customary closing conditions.

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NSQ:PENN) closed 5.16 per cent higher at $83.09 per share in New York Tuesday, just off their new 52-week high of $84.49 per share set on 14 December.

Related Tags
Casino Gaming and Leisure Properties Hollywood Casino Perryville Maryland Penn National Gaming Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Indiana sports betting handle surpasses $250m in November

Gaming Realms full year revenue to reach £10.7m in 2020

West Virginia surpasses $121m in November sports and iGaming wagers

BetMGM launches iGaming in Pennsylvania

Trading places

Penn National Gaming names 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz as board member

Penn National Gaming names Everi’s Harper Ko as new general counsel

Bally’s agrees transformational Sinclair Broadcast Group deal

Pennsylvania hits record iGaming and sports betting high in October

A month is a short time in the gambling sector

Rivers Casino dominates Illinois sports betting market in September

Indiana sportsbooks hit record $230.9m in sports wagers in October

West Virginia sports betting and iGaming markets grow in October

Penn National Gaming unveils first retail Barstool Sportsbook in Colorado

Kambi profits as US growth drives record third quarter revenue

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic