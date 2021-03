Caledonia Investments has sold its stake in UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo to Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) for an undisclosed nominal amount.

The investment trust had held a stake in the land-based and online bingo operator since 2015 but has now exited due to the COVID-19 crisis and the severe restrictions imposed on leisure sector businesses by the UK government, which led to Buzz's clubs being unable to trade for much of the past 12 months.

Buzz [...]