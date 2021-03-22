Entain set to complete Enlabs acquisition

Online gaming operator Enlabs will soon delist its shares from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market after more than 90 per cent of shareholders accepted the SEK53 per share acquisition offer from rival operator Entain.

Shareholders representing approximately 94.2 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Enlabs elected to accept the offer by the acceptance deadline of 18 March, with the offer declared unconditional.

The remaining Enlabs shareholders now have until 1 April [...]