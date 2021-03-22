This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Entain set to complete Enlabs acquisition

22nd March 2021 11:06 am GMT
Enlabs

Online gaming operator Enlabs will soon delist its shares from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market after more than 90 per cent of shareholders accepted the SEK53 per share acquisition offer from rival operator Entain.

Shareholders representing approximately 94.2 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Enlabs elected to accept the offer by the acceptance deadline of 18 March, with the offer declared unconditional.

The remaining Enlabs shareholders now have until 1 April [...]

Continue reading

Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber or registered user? Login

Related Tags
Enlabs Entain iGaming Mergers & Acquisitions Sports Betting
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games