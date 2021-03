Texas-based Lottery.com has entered into a binding agreement that will expand its operations in Mexico and Latin America through the acquisition of online lottery providers JuegaLotto and Aganar.

The acquisition will accelerate Lottery.com's international expansion, with the two brands holding federal licenses to provide official Pronosticos national lottery games throughout Mexico.

JuegaLotto is federally licensed to sell international lottery games in Mexico through an authorized federal gaming portal and is licensed for games of chance in other [...]