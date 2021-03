Investment fund Element Partners has increased its bid to acquire the World Poker Tour (WPT) from Allied Esports Entertainment, with the latest offer narrowly edging out Bally’s Corp.

Element Partners had submitted a $78.3m bid to acquire Allied Esports’ poker assets in January, with Bally’s stepping in with a competing bid of $100m in early March to acquire all of Allied Esports Entertainment, including its eSports and WPT businesses.

The offer from Bally’s was revised last week [...]