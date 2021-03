Australian wagering operator Tabcorp has rejected a number of unsolicited acquisition proposals for its wagering and media business, instead opting to launch a strategic review to assess all structural and ownership options.

Tabcorp said Monday that the unsolicited approaches and proposals valued its wagering and media business at approximately AUD$3.0bn, which is lower than the company’s expectations, prompting the launch of the strategic review to consider all available options.

These include a potential sale of the wagering [...]