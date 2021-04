Stockholm-listed Better Collective has strengthened its position in Sweden’s regulated iGaming market with the acquisition of sports betting affiliate Rekatochklart.com.

Rekatochlart.com was founded in 2008 and is a Swedish online community where sports bettors and tip experts gather to share betting tips and analysis for upcoming sporting events.

The €3.8m acquisition was completed as an asset purchase from Win&Fun Media, with Better Collective consolidating the acquired asset into its group accounts with immediate effect.

Rekatochklart.com generated annual revenue [...]