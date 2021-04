Stockholm-listed Acroud has entered into an agreement to acquire Swedish iGaming affiliate TheGamblingCabin for SEK47.3m.

Following the signing of a letter of intent in January, Acroud will acquire TheGamblingCabin from Swedishsantas Media on a cash and debt free basis, with approximately SEK23.6m of the upfront consideration payable in the form of 7,709,202 Acroud shares at a subscription price of SEK3.07 per share, with the remaining SEK23.6m payable in cash.

The transaction also includes a potential additional consideration [...]