Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has acquired a 35 per cent stake in TG Lab’s US-facing player account management (PAM) platform.

Subsidiary Betsson Perch Investments has paid US$6.5m for a 35 per cent stake in the Strive platform, which is expected to launch in the US during the second half of 2021.

Betsson originally agreed a deal with TG Lab earlier this year to utilise its PAM to power the Betsafe brand in Colorado’s regulated sports betting market, [...]