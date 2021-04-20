Caesars set to complete William Hill acquisition with court approval

London-listed gaming operator William Hill has secured court approval for its proposed sale to Caesars Entertainment.

The sale will be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, with the High Court of Justice in England and Wales today sanctioning the scheme.

As a result, trading in shares of William Hill will be suspended on the London Stock Exchange on April 22, which is the anticipated effective date of the scheme, with delisting scheduled for April 23.

Shares in William Hill plc. (LSE:WMH) were trading 2.16 per cent lower at 272.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, at the same price offered by Caesars UK Bidco for each William Hill share.