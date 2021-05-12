Sportradar acquires InteractSport

Sports data and technology company InteractSport has been acquired by Sportradar in bid to be the leading cricket data and content provider.

InteractSport is partnered with a range of leading sporting organisations with a particular depth and expertise in cricket, with partners including Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of this year, giving Sportradar access to an automated live streaming and in-game production and management solution for cricket known as FrogBox, as well as electronic scoring, registration management, fan-friendly web and mobile applications, and a data collection tool for sports.

Sportradar said that the combination of its leading commercialisation and distribution framework with InteractSport’s products, content creation capabilities and subject matter expertise will create the opportunity to unlock significant growth within regional and global markets for its customers.

“This acquisition provides Sportradar with the opportunity to widen its data and content offering. With cricket being one of the most popular sports in the world, we see this as a growth opportunity for the company, especially given the significance of the sport in the Asian region,” said Sportradar Group CEO Carsten Koerl.

“I have tremendous admiration for what Sam Taylor and his team have accomplished to date. I look forward to working with him and InteractSport in continuing to drive value for our sports partners and deliver great products and services to our customers around the world.”

Sam Taylor, CEO of InteractSport, commented: “InteractSport has always been driven by innovation and delivering cutting edge solutions that benefit sports organizations and their fans. Aligning with Sportradar is a natural step in achieving our company vision - it enables us to scale our operation to develop exciting new products, reach new markets and deliver even greater benefit to our current and future customers.

“We are excited by the opportunity to combine InteractSport’s digital and data capture solutions with Sportradar’s market-leading capabilities in commercialisation and distribution, and the value this can bring to our platform partners, their digital and high performance teams, and the billions of fans the sports we work with have around the world. Our team is thrilled to be joining the Sportradar family and we can’t wait to get cracking.”

The agreement with the Melbourne based company will be the third acquisition for Sportradar in 2021 following recent deals to acquire US based Synergy Sports and UK-based personalized messaging platform Fresh Eight.