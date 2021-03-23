Sportradar strengthens US offering with Synergy Sports acquisition

Sportradar has agreed a deal to acquire leading US college sports data and video analytics provider Synergy Sports.

The acquisition is said to complement and extend Sportradar's product suite with one of the pioneers in automated sports technology solutions and the market leader in data and video analytics in US college and professional sports.

Sportradar is the official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB in the United States, while Synergy Sports has league-wide relationships with the NBA and MLB, as well as all NCAA Division I women’s and men’s basketball and over 90 per cent of NCAA Division I men’s baseball.

Internationally, Synergy’s partnership with FIBA to create the “FIBA Connected Stadium” provides basketball teams, leagues and federations with a full end-to-end technology platform offering automated video production and graphics.

Following the acquisition, Sportradar will build on the popularity of Synergy Sports’ video technology by layering on top its own video and OTT product suite, enabling the development of deeper technology-enabled relationships with sports organizations.

“Sportradar is the leading data and technology provider to betting operators as well as media companies and sports leagues globally,” said Sportradar Group CEO Carsten Koerl. “Adding Synergy Sports to the Sportradar family will expand our product offering into US college sports data and video analytics and further cements our relationships with the major sports organizations in the US and around the world.

“We have huge respect for the talented, energetic and passionate management team that Nick Maywald and Mark Silver have built at Synergy Sports. Like Sportradar, their focus is always sport and the customer, and we are looking forward to working with them to expand the business and unlock exciting new commercial opportunities for our sports partners.”

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“Sportradar is the perfect partner to accelerate the evolution of Synergy Sports in the US and around the world,” said Synergy Sports executive chairman Nick Maywald. “Our team is extremely excited to become part of the Sportradar story, the global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and content.

“Their extensive knowledge in providing mission-critical content to all types of sports-related customer groups complements our technology-based league relationships centered around our video technology and analytics products. Data is in the DNA of both companies and this partnership will deepen our relationships with both Professional and College sports in the U.S. and internationally.”