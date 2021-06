New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation has entered its 12th US state with the completion of its acquisition of Jumer's Casino & Hotel in Illinois.

Following an initial agreement last October, Bally’s has paid $120m to acquire the venue from Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment.

Bally's expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings based on the property's strong adjusted EBITDA during the 2019 fiscal year, and its performance since reopening during the [...]