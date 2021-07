Golden Nugget parent company Fertitta Entertainment has amended its merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) FAST Acquisition Corp to include 42 non-gaming related business assets, increasing the enterprise value of the deal to $8.6bn.

Fertitta has agreed to contribute certain operating businesses not originally included as part of the business combination, including the Mastro's brand, the Aquariums, the Pleasure Pier, Vic and Anthony's, and a number of smaller restaurant concepts.

Fertitta will also enter into [...]