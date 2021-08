Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has entered into an agreement to acquire Canadian lottery management provider Stride Management for AUD$11.7m.

The acquisition of Stride marks another strategic step in Jumbo’s international expansion strategy following the successful acquisition of UK-based Gatherwell in November 2019.

Calgary-based Stride operates in the Canadian charitable lottery and raffle sector and provides services to over 750,000 active lottery players in the Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces.

Jumbo will pay a total consideration of $11.7m [...]